Transforming Security Requires the Right Security Culture

Transforming Security Requires the Right Security Culture
4,000 ransomware attacks per day, almost five times as many attacks on the Internet of Things within only 12 months, and twice the number of DDoS attacks during the same time period: These figures are a testament to the insatiable criminal energy of the hacker community, and are certainly alarming. In the context of increasing data quantities and the growing dependence of the worldwide economy on flawless and secure data handling, the rapid rise in the number of attacks can easily cause IT departments – as well as management – to feel sheer desperation. That’s because each time data is successfully stolen or an IT infrastructure is compromised, the targeted company doesn’t just stand to lose its competitive edge: Its entire survival can be at stake. The company’s image can also take a beating: According to a Deloitte study, 80 percent of all consumers prefer products from companies who appear to protect personal data more successfully.

Bearing all of this in mind, you would think that IT security takes absolutely top priority for CIOs and garners their full attention – right? Unfortunately, the reality of the situation looks different. Everyday operations (which also include daily defense against cyber attacks) eat up the majority of every IT department’s time, and do not leave much room for strategic tasks. Further issues are chronically insufficient IT budgets and, occasionally, a rather reckless attitude: Since data theft can basically only be determined by perusing the depths of endless security logs, many IT departments have opted to stick their head into the sand and failed to modernize their IT security. However, they need to recognize that data theft is a merciless reality for every company, whether it goes noticed or unnoticed.

