AI, IoT, big data, and cybersecurity threats are already dominating technology headlines and predictions for 2018. At the enterprise level, addressing these challenges will have implications for end-user computing (EUC) as the landscape of where and how we work continues to evolve. The key will be solutions that can deliver secure, flexible workspaces that provide great experiences to end users in innovative ways.

Last month, I wrote about how Lakeside and IGEL are teaming up to do just that through a first-of-its-kind partnership that gives admins greater visibility into their virtualized estate. The solution works by integrating the monitoring and analytics capabilities of Lakeside’s SysTrack with IGEL OS, which can run on any x86 device. This combo gives admins visibility into a wide array of devices, enabling them to discover what is happening on the endpoint and make measurable end-user experience improvements.

What can digital experience monitoring do for EUC? (Webinar with Gartner)

Solution details

Lakeside has worked with IGEL to develop a component embedded in IGEL OS that delivers detailed SysTrack telemetry through a virtual channel. The software is vendor-agnostic and works with any VDI solution. By instrumenting the VM in addition to the endpoint, admins can achieve end-to-end visibility and retrieve data about the length and quality of sessions, in addition to endpoint metrics and KPIs (e.g. CPU, latency, memory, disk, end-user experience, etc.). Admins can use this data to improve end-user experience by performing event correlation and analysis, pinpointing the root cause of performance issues, and proactively solving them.

Read the entire article here, Transform End-User Computing with SysTrack and IGEL OS

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.