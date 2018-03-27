Believe it or not, I used to work a lot with Microsoft SQL Server. While I did not call myself a database administrator (DBA), I did know my way around a database or two. Since I’ve been at Veeam, I have always enjoyed telling the Veeam story around using SQL Server as a critical application that needs the best Availability options.

That’s why I took particular interest in Veeam Explorer for Microsoft SQL Server that came in Veeam Backup & Replication. Veeam Explorer for Microsoft SQL Server allows application-specific restores of SQL databases, and also contents of tables, objects such as stored procedures, views and more. Additionally, you can also restore the databases to a specific transaction.

This is a great combination of functionality from the established application-aware image processing with a dedicated tool for database restores in Veeam Explorer for Microsoft SQL Server.

Additionally, Veeam Backup & Replication and the Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows also provide an image backup of the entire system.

Read the entire article here, Transaction log backup with Veeam Explorer for Microsoft SQL Server

Via the fine folks at Veeam