Trains, Planes, and Auto-Downloads: Windows 10 Updates Without Uncertainty?

You would probably agree that published schedules for, say, airlines, trains, or Windows releases are often aspirational. Now, in a promising and refreshing change, Microsoft is making Windows 10 updates reliably predictable.

In an April 20 blog post, Windows Commercial Marketing General Manager Bernardo Caldas announced that Microsoft is “aligning the servicing models for Windows 10, Office 365 ProPlus and System Center Configuration Manager [SCCM] for our customers, particularly those with Secure Productive Enterprise.” Here’s what the announcement means, and why it matters, and what your enterprise still needs to succeed with Windows 10.

What it means

“Windows is committing to a predictable twice-per-year feature release schedule, targeting September and March of each year, aligning with Office 365 ProPlus. The next Windows 10 feature update will be targeted for September 2017,” and each Windows 10 feature release “will be serviced and supported for 18 months,” Caldas wrote. (The previous window was 12 months.) SCCM will also support this new cadence, to make Windows 10 and Office 365 ProPlus “easier to deploy and keep up to date,” Caldas added.

