Traffic Jam Assist Among the NVIDIA-Powered AI Capabilities of Audi A8

In Barcelona, a city of architectural treasures, Audi unveiled Tuesday a design masterpiece of its own.

The new flagship 2018 A8 features a multitude of high-tech splendors, all powered by NVIDIA.

Its AI Traffic Jam Pilot — which offers unprecedented levels of autonomy on crowded highways — instantly grabbed headlines. But it was just one of many remarkable new features powered by NVIDIA technologies.

Audi has emerged as a technology leader, and the results of its leadership — from piloted driving to parking to new services for digitally connected vehicles — are at the center of the story it’s telling at the inaugural Audi Summit here in Spain.

“The car of the future will make its occupants’ life easier with the help of artificial intelligence,” Audi Chairman of the Board Rupert Stadler said at the event’s keynote, which drew more than 2,000 guests.

“Technology matters” he declared as he introduced such A8 features as Audi AI Traffic Jam Pilot, Remote Park Pilot, Natural Voice Control and Swarm Intelligence.

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.