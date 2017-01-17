Traffic Domains vs Admin partitions vs VXLAN for IP segmentation

I’ve previosly written about Admin Partitions on Netscaler, which allows us to logical seperate the NetScaler into multiple partitions which allows for instance departments to manage each of their applications within their own part of the NetScaler. This allows to safeguard from unwarranted configuration changes for instance. You can read a bit more about admin partitions here –> http://msandbu.org/new-feature-in-netscaler-admin-partitions/

Of course a lot has changed on Admin partitions over the last time since I wrote this article, and with 11.1 a lot more features were supported in Admin partitions which you can see here –> http://docs.citrix.com/en-us/netscaler/11-1/admin-partition/admin-partition-config-types.html

So what about traffic domains ? traffic domains are a way to segment network traffic for different applications to a VLAN. So this allows to having multiple for instance overlapping IP addresses which can only communicate within that traffic domain

