Totally Awesome User Experience – Simplivity + Liquidware Labs

Part of the User Experience is ensuring users are happy, in a productive state, and have access to the resources they need to do their jobs. Ease transitions to VDI with a seamless and rock-solid migration plan for user authored data storage and management of the user environment. In this webinar Liquidware Labs and SimpliVity discuss how to properly size storage for VDI and automate user on-boarding for VDI solutions like VMware Horizon and Citrix XenDesktop. Learn how to ensure no data is left behind and to gain rapid user adoption of the new desktop environment with Liquidware Labs and SimpliVity.

via the fine folks at Liquidware Labs