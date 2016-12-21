Top Trends You Need to Know

The fifth annual AWS re:Invent was held this year from November 28th to December 2nd with a total of 32,000 attendees and 50,000 watching via live streaming. Over two of those days alone, 29 new features and services were announced. To cover the highlights and top trends from the show, DataCore Tech Evangelist, Todd Mace and Senior Director of Product Marketing, Sushant Rao covered the highlights and top trends from the show in a webinar recently.

Some of the top announcements from Amazon at re:Invent included:

AWS Athena, a query service to analyze data in Amazon S3 using SQL

Three new AI services that incorporate deep learning technologies including Amazon Lex for creating conversational interfaces for text and voice applications; Amazon Polly text to speech service; and Amazon Rekognition for image recognition.

The ability for ECS Elastic GPUs to be added EC2 instances

AWS Lightsail, providing the ability to launch and manage a virtual private server with AWS

Blox, an open source scheduler for Amazon ECS

Amazon Aurora is now PostgreSQL compatible

AWS Greengrass, a software that lets users run local compute, messaging and data caching for the Internet of Things (IoT)

VMware on AWS Cloud

via the fine folks at DataCore Software