Top Ten Tips for Windows 10 Migration

Windows 10 is the largest single reboot of Microsoft’s operating system since Windows 7 was introduced almost eight years ago. Although it has been generally available for almost two years, only 10 percent of companies have Windows 10 fully in production, according to a recent study by Dimensional Research. Additionally, according to the same study, 38 percent of IT organizations plan to migrate to Windows 10 within the next two years, 35 percent plan to migrate in the next year, and 14 percent have not established a migration timeline.

Operating system adoption foot-dragging is not uncommon. According to netmarketshare.com, over 7 percent of global end points continue to use Windows XP, even though Microsoft ended support in 2014.

Why should organizations embrace Windows 10?

