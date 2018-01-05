Top tech news of 2017 – Define Tomorrow™

2017 seemed to be the year that cryptocurrencies soared and actually joined the global financial system. The leader throughout the year seemed to be Bitcoin with the value of bitcoin has risen steadily over the past 12 months from just $960 in January to over $10,000 towards the end of the year and actually accounted for more than 50% of value of all crypto assets.

The dark horse of cryptocurrency that took everyone by surprise and actually came out as the best performing was Ripple. Unlike the steady growth of Bitcoin throughout the year, Ripple skyrocketed by 800% within the final 3 weeks of the year. After this impressive growth, many predict that Ripple will be the Crypto currency of 2018 and is now the one to watch.

HPE acquired Nimble StorageIn April, HPE completed the acquisition of Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion. The purchase improves HPE’s hybrid IT infrastructure portfolio with a range of hybrid and all-flash arrays as well as Nimble’s highly regarded predictive analytics platform, Infosight.

Via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group.