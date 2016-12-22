The agile approach is everywhere! Though agile was born in the software development world, it has quickly penetrated into other areas and ITSM is no exception.

Unless you’ve been away from ITSM for the last 10 years, you know that an agile IT service desk is flexible, automates processes for quicker incident resolution, and emphasizes collaboration between technicians and interaction with end users.

But how do you adopt these seemingly tough principles to make your IT service desk truly agile? We’ve put together five simple ways to help you assess your IT service desk and move towards agility.

Keep interactions in real time.

IT service desks are constantly nestled in webs of interactions between technicians and end users. It’s easy for technicians to get lost in endless emails and delay resolution. To avoid chaos and ensure timely ticket resolution, interactions should stay in real time and communication should be as proactive as possible.

Read the entire article here, Top five practices to ensure agility in your IT service desk « ManageEngine Blogs

via the fine folks at ManageEngine