Top Docker content of 2016
2016 has been an amazing year for Docker and the container industry. We had 3 major releases of Docker engine this year , and tremendous increase in usage. The community has been following along and contributing amazing Docker resources to help you learn and get hands-on experience. Here’s some of the top read and viewed content for the year:
Releases
Of course releases are always really popular, particularly when they fit requests we had from the community. In particular, we had:
- Docker for Mac & Docker for Windows Beta and GA release blog posts, and the video
Read the entire article here, Top Docker content of 2016
via the fine folks at Docker.
