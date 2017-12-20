Top Courses to Learn AI, Deep Learning and Machine Learning

Artificial intelligence is years, even decades, from replicating functions of the human mind, but it’s still getting serious work done today. And its influence will only expand. The irony of all that promise: Human minds are way behind. Relatively few have a baseline understanding about how AI and deep learning truly work.

Techniques like machine learning, which underpin many of today’s AI tools, aren’t easy to grasp. They feed computers massive volumes of information to “teach” them to recognize our words or halt for a stop sign. This isn’t just dissimilar to how human minds work: it also involves techniques that can’t be understood without an effective teacher.

Best Courses in AI, Deep Learning, and Machine Learning

Luckily, AI’s recent popularity has yielded hundreds of articles, videos, webinars, courses and books catering to beginners and experts who aspire to expand their minds. Below, we’ve curated a selection of the best available.

AI Courses for Beginners

Artificial Intelligence: A Free Online Course From MIT

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is one of the toughest technical universities, but also routinely produces some of the best minds in the field. This introductory course, made up of 30 video lectures, starts from basic knowledge representation, and includes interactive demonstrations to help students understand how different AI methods work under different circumstances.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is one of the toughest technical universities, but also routinely produces some of the best minds in the field. This introductory course, made up of 30 video lectures, starts from basic knowledge representation, and includes interactive demonstrations to help students understand how different AI methods work under different circumstances. Artificial Intelligence A-Z: Learn How To Build An AI

A course that covers key AI concepts, teaching you to code from scratch and discussing the real-world applications of AI. This course is useful as a comprehensive yet simple approach to learning the basics of creating practical AI.

A course that covers key AI concepts, teaching you to code from scratch and discussing the real-world applications of AI. This course is useful as a comprehensive yet simple approach to learning the basics of creating practical AI. Deep Learning for Business

A solid, non-technical approach to the most talked about AI technique (computer vision runs a close second). The focus is on the AI stars of the business world, from IBM’s Jeopardy-winning Watson to LettuceBot, a deep learning system that assists in planting and growing everyone’s favorite leaf vegetable. Some hands-on work using tools like Google’s TensorFlow is included, but the focus remains squarely on what business leaders need to know.

Read the entire article here, Top Courses to Learn AI, Deep Learning and Machine Learning

Via the fine folks at NVIDIA.