Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make your journey smooth.

In this white paper we’ll touch on these challenges:

1. Each Cloud is Different

2. Personal Skill Sets

3. Authentication and Security

4. Scaling Operations

5 High Availability and Continuous Availability

6. Managing Workloads across the Hybrid

7. Managing Costs across the Hybrid Cloud

