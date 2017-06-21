Top 5 ways Microsoft MVPs and MCSEs are Using Office 365 Containers

When it comes to Office 365 in virtual environments, enabling critical application functionality, such as, Outlook cached exchange mode (OST/PST), Outlook search, OneDrive for Business sync, and Skype for Business global address list (GAL), is just as important as ensuring a pristine and optimized end user experience. FSLogix Office 365 Containers encapsulate these vital aspects to enable a successful Office 365 deployment/implementation within the enterprise organization. No wonder Microsoft MVPs and MCSEs are making a lot of noise surrounding Office 365 Containers and how much value it brings to the table.

Here are the top 5 ways Microsoft MVPs are using FSLogix Office 365 Containers

OneDrive for Business Sync and cache inside RDS & VDI environments

Microsoft MVP, Freek Berson, outlines the challenges and available options for OneDrive for Business Sync and goes on to state that for “…many years, users have been provided access to a Home Drive, a space where they can store personal data and files. Typically, this was a drive mapping (most of the time mapped as the H: drive) pointing to a share on a file server. With Office 365, users have access to OneDrive for Business. The same space where they can store personal data and files, this time however hosted in the Cloud and accessible on any device at any time.”

