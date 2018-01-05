Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Amazon WorkSpaces – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

Amazon WorkSpaces, a Desktop as a Service (DaaS) AWS service, is becoming popular in small and large companies. During this session, LG Electronics and RedNight Consulting share our top five tips for a successful implementation of an Amazon WorkSpaces environment, and tricks to accelerate adoption and migration. We cover common items missed in planning, the importance of management tools, and ways to optimize performance. If you are looking to implement Amazon WorkSpaces in the next 6-12 months, this LG Electronics and RedNight Consulting session will empower you to use every tool at your disposal to create a successful deployment.

