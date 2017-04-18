Top 5 sessions not to miss at VeeamON 2017

Great news! The breakout sessions for VeeamON 2017 have been revealed, and they are all incredible. Today, I’m offering you a sneak peek at five sessions that caught my attention and which, I believe, will also spark the interest of the attendees. If you are keen to attend but haven’t booked your seat yet, you can do it here.

Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

Veeam innovates and provides Availability strategies for both virtual and physical infrastructures with Direct Restore to Microsoft Azure. Bill McKinley, our alliance product marketing manager, and Chris Henley, senior manager of Microsoft global alliance at Veeam, will be on stage on Wednesday, May 17 from 2:50 p.m. to 5:10 p.m., and they will talk about how Veeam solutions allow you to extend on-premises environments’ Availability into the cloud via Microsoft Azure.

Bridging the Availability Gap with Veeam on IBM Cloud

Zeb Ahmed, senior offering manager at IBM, will talk about the Availability Gap that IT executives often face — the difference between the uptime they can provide and what their customers expect. The IBM Cloud and Veeam joint solution helps customers meet the SLAs of Modern Data Centers and bridge this Availability Gap. Zeb Ahmed will be on the stage on Wednesday, May 17 from 4:10 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. and will cover the considerations of Veeam deployment into the IBM public cloud.

