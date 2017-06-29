How remote desktop management can help sysadmins do their jobs more easily

System administrators are ready for a revolution in the way they do their jobs. On a typical workday, sysadmins might connect to remote systems using Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), PuTTY, browser-based tools, proprietary software, virtual private networks (VPNs) and many more remote connection technologies. These tools are indispensable—no one wants to go back to the days of trying to talk users through a problem over the phone.

But the same tools can also inhibit productivity. Sysadmins use multiple remote connection technologies, each of which supports specific protocols and has its own tools and unique user interface. Adding to the complexity of their jobs, sysadmins often have dozens, or even hundreds, of credentials sets to store and protect. Some resort to insecure methods of password management such as spreadsheets and plain text in script files. Of course, some manage user access through Microsoft Active Directory, but even so, users could be required to enter their credentials dozens of times in a day. These realities sap productivity and make sysadmins’ jobs more difficult.

A remote desktop management solution that addresses these challenges can be truly transformational—if it has the five essential features described in this paper.

Read the entire article here, Top 5 Features to Look for in a Remote Desktop Management Solution

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys