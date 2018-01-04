Top 5 Docker Customer Success Stories of 2017

The holidays are a time of joy, gratitude and reflection. As we look back on the year, we’re celebrating you, our amazing customers! You are the ones that make the Docker community special and inspire us to innovate. We appreciate the business and are grateful for the opportunity! With that we’d like to put the spotlight on the top 5 Docker Enterprise Edition (Docker EE) customer stories of 2017.

Docker Enterprise Edition Lights a New Spark of Innovation within MetLife

MetLife, the global provider of insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs, will be celebrating it’s 150th birthday next year. To stay ahead of the competition, MetLife realizes it must be agile to more rapidly respond to changing market requirements. During the Day 2 General Session at DockerCon 2017, MetLife shared how they’re inspiring new innovation in their organization with Docker EE. MetLife also took part in the Docker MTA program designed to help customers bring portability, security, and efficiency to their traditional applications while saving on their total cost of ownership (TCO). Learn more about the Docker MTA program at Metlife in this video.

Visa Inc. Gains Speed and Operational Efficiency with Docker Enterprise Edition

In the keynote on Day 2 of DockerCon 2017, Visa shared how Docker EEn is empowering them on their mission to make global economies safer by digitizing currency and making electronic payments available to everyone, everywhere. With Docker EE, Visa can now provision in seconds rather than days and respond quickly to new threats by deploying patches across their entire environment at one time.

