Knowing what you can (and can’t) run on Microsoft Azure is half the battle. More importantly, which workloads running on Azure are likely to be the most revolutionary for your IT environment? In this article, we’ll tell you the top 3 ways Workspot and Azure can change your world, enabling you to run Windows Desktops, address XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL), and harness the power of GPU-accelerated technology.

1. Windows 10 VDI

Until recently, VDI 1.0 solutions from Citrix and VMware were the only ways to deliver Windows 7/10 VDI to end users. These solutions have always been complex and can take months to deploy. Until very recently, you could not run Windows Desktop workloads in the public cloud.

Read the entire article here, Top 3 Windows Workloads for Microsoft Azure

via the fine folks at WorkSpot