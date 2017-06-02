Top 3 Windows Workloads for Microsoft Azure
Knowing what you can (and can’t) run on Microsoft Azure is half the battle. More importantly, which workloads running on Azure are likely to be the most revolutionary for your IT environment? In this article, we’ll tell you the top 3 ways Workspot and Azure can change your world, enabling you to run Windows Desktops, address XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL), and harness the power of GPU-accelerated technology.
1. Windows 10 VDI
Until recently, VDI 1.0 solutions from Citrix and VMware were the only ways to deliver Windows 7/10 VDI to end users. These solutions have always been complex and can take months to deploy. Until very recently, you could not run Windows Desktop workloads in the public cloud.
Read the entire article here, Top 3 Windows Workloads for Microsoft Azure
via the fine folks at WorkSpot
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper