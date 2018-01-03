Home Applications Top 3 Considerations for Your Citrix XenApp 6.5 End of Life (EOL) Plan

Top 3 Considerations for Your Citrix XenApp 6.5 End of Life (EOL) Plan
Are you an existing Citrix XenApp 6.5 customer?

You’re probably concerned about your options for moving forward when XenApp 6.5 hits its End of Life (EOL). If you’re not, I’d like to respectfully suggest that you should be.  Time is ticking and your situation is difficult. Essentially, you have two options for an on-premises deployment: Citrix 7.x FMA or VMware Horizon. And you have two all-cloud options: Workspot or Amazon WorkSpaces.

In this article, I’ll go over your top 3 planning considerations for migrating from XenApp 6.5.

(1) 100% Cloud

Should you consider going for a 100% cloud deployment? Yes, for greater agility and faster time-to-value.

We have all experienced months long expensive on-premises deployments. Our estimates are that with on-premises deployment of Citrix or VMware solutions, the first pilot user will be live in about 9 months and will cost nearly $200k in consulting, software and hardware costs. With all-cloud solutions from Amazon and Workspot, you can have live pilots in a day for a fraction of the cost. Increasingly, we find that our customers ask “Why would I ever do an on-premises deployment again?” They want to get out of the business of managing a datacenter, especially when cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure can do a better job for less money.

