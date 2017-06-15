Top 20 VMware vSAN Articles for May 2017
- Component metadata health check fails with invalid state error
- Cannot view or add vSAN Storage Providers in the vSphere Web Client
- “Host cannot communicate with all other nodes in vSAN enabled cluster” error
- A virtual machine on a vSAN datastore might be renamed when vSAN becomes inaccessible
- Dying Disk Handling (DDH) in vSAN 6.6
- VMware vSAN upgrade best practices
- Powering on virtual machines in VMware vSAN 5.5 fails with error: Failed to create swap file
- vSAN PCIE/NVMe SSDs Receive Warning for HCL Health Check
- VMware vSAN Network Health Check for MTU check fails in a Stretched Cluster
- Initializing vSAN during boot takes a longer time
- vSAN hosts may encounter a purple screen during object cleanup operations
- Shutting down and powering on a vSAN 6.x Cluster when vCenter Server is running on top of vSAN
- Potential ESXi host failures when hot unplugging SSD disks backed by LSI controllers
- Cannot export/download .vmem files from a vSAN datastore for memory dump analysis
- “Cannot complete file operation” error during vSAN VM creation
- Using small magnetic disks for vSAN might result in VM failures
- “out of resources” error when entering maintenance mode onvSAN hosts with large vSAN objects
- VM provisioning operations may take a longer time to complete when using Intel SSD DC P3xxx NVMe as caching tier on vSAN 6.6 and vSAN 6.2 (vSphere 6.0 Update 3)
- VMware vSAN witness appliance may be using evaluation license key instead of embedded key
- vSAN Health Service – Cluster Health – Advanced vSAN configuration in sync
Read the entire article here, Top 20 vSAN articles for May 2017 – Support Insider
via the fine folks at VMware Support.
