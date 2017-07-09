Top 20 VMware VSAN articles for June 2017
The following are a list of the top 20 VMware VSAN articles for June 2017.
- Component metadata health check fails with invalid state error
- vSphere 5.5 vSAN requirements
- FAQ: Support statement for 512e and 4K Native drives for VMware vSphere and vSAN
- Cannot view or add vSAN Storage Providers in the vSphere Web Client
- VMware vSAN witness appliance may be using evaluation license key instead of embedded key
- Unable to upload, copy or create files in a VMware vSAN-backed datastore
- vCenter Server 6.0 Update 2 displays on non-vSAN enabled ESXi hosts displays the message: Retrieve a ticket to register the vSAN VASA Provider
- False “Virtual SAN health” alarms triggered, Web Client/RVC checks return a green/passed state
- Required vSAN and ESXi configuration for controllers based on the LSI 3108 chipset
- vSAN CLOMD daemon may fail when trying to repair objects with 0 byte components
- vSAN Performance service is not enabled after upgrading the VMware vSAN to 6.2.x
- Destage process can result in poor performance in vSAN deduplication environments
- vSAN memory or SSD congestion reached threshold limit
- VMware vSAN 6.1 fulfillment
- Heavy resync traffic may cause VM IO performance degradation
- Enabling or disabling a vSAN cluster\
- “Virtual SAN Disk Balance” warning alarm during vSAN health check
- Redirecting vSAN trace-level messages to a syslog server
- vSAN performance enhancements delivered with vSphere 6.0 Update 3 and vSphere 6.5.0d(vSAN 6.6)
- Using vSAN Health Service on vCenter Server causes vpxd memory to grow
Read the entire article here, Top 20 VSAN articles for June 2017 – Support Insider
via the fine folks at VMware Support.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
