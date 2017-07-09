Home Data Center Top 20 VMware VSAN articles for June 2017

Top 20 VMware VSAN articles for June 2017

0
Top 20 VMware VSAN articles for June 2017
0

The following are a list of the top 20 VMware VSAN articles for June 2017.

  1. Component metadata health check fails with invalid state error
  2. vSphere 5.5 vSAN requirements
  3. FAQ: Support statement for 512e and 4K Native drives for VMware vSphere and vSAN
  4. Cannot view or add vSAN Storage Providers in the vSphere Web Client
  5. VMware vSAN witness appliance may be using evaluation license key instead of embedded key
  6. Unable to upload, copy or create files in a VMware vSAN-backed datastore
  7. vCenter Server 6.0 Update 2 displays on non-vSAN enabled ESXi hosts displays the message: Retrieve a ticket to register the vSAN VASA Provider
  8. False “Virtual SAN health” alarms triggered, Web Client/RVC checks return a green/passed state
  9. Required vSAN and ESXi configuration for controllers based on the LSI 3108 chipset
  10. vSAN CLOMD daemon may fail when trying to repair objects with 0 byte components
  11. vSAN Performance service is not enabled after upgrading the VMware vSAN to 6.2.x
  12. Destage process can result in poor performance in vSAN deduplication environments
  13. vSAN memory or SSD congestion reached threshold limit
  14. VMware vSAN 6.1 fulfillment
  15. Heavy resync traffic may cause VM IO performance degradation
  16. Enabling or disabling a vSAN cluster\
  17. “Virtual SAN Disk Balance” warning alarm during vSAN health check
  18. Redirecting vSAN trace-level messages to a syslog server
  19. vSAN performance enhancements delivered with vSphere 6.0 Update 3 and vSphere 6.5.0d(vSAN 6.6)
  20. Using vSAN Health Service on vCenter Server causes vpxd memory to grow

Read the entire article here, Top 20 VSAN articles for June 2017 – Support Insider

via the fine folks at VMware Support.

VMware
