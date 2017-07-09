Home Data Center Top 20 VMware vCenter articles for June 2017

Top 20 VMware vCenter articles for June 2017

Top 20 VMware vCenter articles for June 2017
The following are a list of the top 20 VMware vCenter articles for June 2017.

  1. Uploading diagnostic information for VMware through the Secure FTP portal
  2. “invalid credentials LDAP Error 49” error when starting Inventory Services in vCenter Server 6.x
  3. “Failed to verify the SSL certificate for one or more vCenter Server Systems” error in the vSphere Web Client
  4. Cannot extend datastore through vCenter Server
  5. Purging old data from the database used by vCenter Server
  6. Managing licenses on ESXi hosts using the vSphere Web Client
  7. vCenter Server or Platform Services Controller certificate validation error messages for external solutions in environments with a External Platform Services Controller
  8. Updating vCenter Server 6.0 to a later release fails on VCSServiceManager with error code ‘1603’
  9. Best practices for upgrading to vCenter Server 6.5
  10. Using the cmsso command to unregister vCenter Server from Single Sign-On
  11. Increasing the size of a virtual disk
  12. Back up and restore vCenter Server Appliance/vCenter Server 6.0 vPostgres database
  13. How to stop, start, or restart vCenter Server services
  14. “A general system error occurred: No connection could be made because the target machine actively refused it” error when powering on VMs on vCenter Server 6.0
  15. How to unlock and reset SSO administrator password in vSphere 5.5
  16. Download URLs for VMware vSphere Client
  17. Update sequence for vSphere 6.5 and its compatible VMware products
  18. How to unlock and reset SSO password in vSphere 6.x
  19. How to reset Inventory Service database for vCenter Server
  20. Configuring Platform Service Controller HA in vSphere 6.5

Read the entire article here, Top 20 vCenter articles for June 2017 – Support Insider

via the fine folks at VMware!

