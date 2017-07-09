Top 20 VMware vCenter articles for June 2017
The following are a list of the top 20 VMware vCenter articles for June 2017.
- Uploading diagnostic information for VMware through the Secure FTP portal
- “invalid credentials LDAP Error 49” error when starting Inventory Services in vCenter Server 6.x
- “Failed to verify the SSL certificate for one or more vCenter Server Systems” error in the vSphere Web Client
- Cannot extend datastore through vCenter Server
- Purging old data from the database used by vCenter Server
- Managing licenses on ESXi hosts using the vSphere Web Client
- vCenter Server or Platform Services Controller certificate validation error messages for external solutions in environments with a External Platform Services Controller
- Updating vCenter Server 6.0 to a later release fails on VCSServiceManager with error code ‘1603’
- Best practices for upgrading to vCenter Server 6.5
- Using the cmsso command to unregister vCenter Server from Single Sign-On
- Increasing the size of a virtual disk
- Back up and restore vCenter Server Appliance/vCenter Server 6.0 vPostgres database
- How to stop, start, or restart vCenter Server services
- “A general system error occurred: No connection could be made because the target machine actively refused it” error when powering on VMs on vCenter Server 6.0
- How to unlock and reset SSO administrator password in vSphere 5.5
- Download URLs for VMware vSphere Client
- Update sequence for vSphere 6.5 and its compatible VMware products
- How to unlock and reset SSO password in vSphere 6.x
- How to reset Inventory Service database for vCenter Server
- Configuring Platform Service Controller HA in vSphere 6.5
Read the entire article here, Top 20 vCenter articles for June 2017 – Support Insider
via the fine folks at VMware!
