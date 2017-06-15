Top 20 VMware NSX Articles for May 2017
- “The backing EAM agency for this deployment could not be found” error after restore from backup
- ESXi 5.5 and 6.0 hosts fail with a PSOD: VMCIEventDelayedDispatchCB@com
- Duplicate VTEPs in ESXi hosts after rebooting vCenter Server
- NAT does not translate IP addresses when NSX Edge firewall is disabled
- Migrating ESG or DLR Control VM using vSphere Web Client fails
- Process to change VXLAN port from 8472 to 4789 may fail or never complete
- Net Packet Heap issue in VMware ESXi 5.5.x and 6.0.x running an NSX for vSphere Edge
- Windows virtual machines using the vShield Endpoint TDI Manager or NSX Network Introspection Driver (vnetflt.sys) driver fails with a blue diagnostic screen
- “Error while doing IP configuration” when deploying NSX Service
- Backing up the NSX Manager to OpenSSH 7.x or later fails
- EAM fails with OutOfMemoryErrors
- “The pending transaction requires xxx MB free space” error when installing VIBs
- Guest Introspection status “Warning: Guest Introspection service not ready”
- Deploying NSX Service fails with the error: Failed to deploy agent vm due to error: vim.fault.NoDiskSpace
- SSL VPN fails when using Mac OS Sierra or El Capitan on NSX
- Distributed Firewall (DFW) packets hitting Default Rule instead of previous Rule allowing/blocking designated traffic
- Fenced vApps fails in vCloud Director 8.20 after upgrading to NSX for vSphere 6.3.x
- “Internal server error has occurred” when editing an NSX Edge
- Modifying the VXLAN port in NSX fails
- NSX Manager CPU consistently at 100% with ARP snooping enabled
Read the entire article here, Top 20 NSX articles for May 2017 – Support Insider
via the fine folks at VMware Support.
