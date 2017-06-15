Top 20 VMware Horizon View Articles for May 2017
- Administration dashboard in VMware Horizon View reports the error: Server’s certificate cannot be checked
- The View virtual machine is not accessible and the View Administration console shows the virtual machine status as Already Used
- Creating or recomposing a pool fails with error: Invalid value for parameter dgid passed to view composer function
- Connecting from the View Client to a VMware View desktop using PCoIP protocol over a WAN fails with the error: The connection to the remote computer ended
- Cannot detach a Persistent Disk in VMware View Manager 4.5 and later
- Settings tab is not available in the display control panel of a Horizon View desktop in local mode when the agent is installed with PCoIP protocol
- Moving View-managed desktops between VMware vCenter Servers is not supported
- Provisioning VMware Horizon View desktops fails with error: View Composer Agent initialization error (16): Failed to activate software license
- Mitigation of CVE-2011-3389 (BEAST) for web server administrators
- Horizon Client cannot logon to Connection Server fails an error http error 505
- Installing or upgrading to VMware Horizon View Security Server 5.1 or later fails with the error: Error 28083. IPsec setup failed
- After reinstalling or upgrading the View agent, the View Administrator console reports the message: Agent Unreachable
- Disk space reclamation fails with a “No wipable disks found” error if CBT is enabled on a virtual machine
- VMware Horizon View Admin dashboard for vCenter Server 5.1 displays the message: VC service is not working properly
- Editing an existing pool in the VMware View web admin interface fails with the error: One of required objects is not found in the VirtualCenter server <IP address/hostname>
- Importing VMware View 5.0 or earlier Connection Server SSL certificate to a View 5.x or later Connection Server
- Recomposing VMware View pool fails with the error: Provisioning error occurred for Machine xxxxxx:Refit operation resync failed
- USB redirection does not work after upgrade to View 5.2 and 5.3
- Unable to cancel a failed recompose task from the task list in the View Administrator
- “View Composer Active Directory Authentication Error”
Read the entire article here, Top 20 Horizon View articles for May 2017 – Support Insider
via the fine folks at VMware Support.
Share this:
