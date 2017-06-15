Top 20 VMware ESXi Articles for May 2017
Top 20 ESXi articles for May 2017
- ESXi host fails with intermittent NMI PSOD on HP ProLiant Gen8 servers
- Unable to delete the virtual machine snapshots
- Snapshot removal task stops at 99% in ESXi/ESX
- Unable to power off the virtual machine in an ESXi host
- ESXi host fails with intermittent NMI purple diagnostic screen on HP Gen8 servers
- ESXi host loses connectivity to a VMFS3 and VMFS5 datastore 24
- Recreating a missing virtual machine disk descriptor file
- “state in doubt; requested fast path state update” error in ESXi
- ESXi 5.x with E1000e adapter fails with purple diagnostic screen
- “<storage_device> performance has deteriorated” message in ESXi
- ESXi 6.0 host disconnects from vCenter Server due to a localcli process locking /etc/vmware/lunTimestamps.log
- Lost or degraded connectivity to storage device
- ESXi host that uses Intel Corporation Ethernet Controller X710 for 10GbE SFP+ NIC fails with PSOD
- “LINT1 motherboard interrupt” error in an ESX/ESXi host
- ESXi host running on Cisco UCS/VBLOCK lose access to volumes with the error: fnic : 2 :: Abort Cmd called
- ESXi 5.5 or 6.0 host disconnects from vCenter Server
- “msg.snapshot.error-QUIESCING-ERROR” in vCenter Server
- “maximum consolidate retries was exceeded for scsix:x” error in ESXi
- ESXi with broadcom network adapters fails with purple diagnostic screen
- VMware ESXi 5.x host experiences a purple diagnostic screen mentioning E1000PollRxRing, E1000DevRx and Net_AcceptRxList
Read the entire article here, Top 20 ESXi articles for May 2017 – Support Insider
via the fine folks at VMware Support.
