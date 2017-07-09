Top 20 VMware ESXi articles for June 2017
The following are a list of the top 20 VMware ESXi articles for June 2017.
- Snapshot removal task stops at 99% in ESXi/ESX
- Contacting a VMware Partner
- ESXi host fails with intermittent NMI PSOD on HP ProLiant Gen8 servers
- How to consolidate snapshots in vSphere 5.x/6.x
- Using the VMware Product Interoperability Matrixes
- Unable to power off the virtual machine in an ESXi host
- Making a VMware feature request
- “LINT1 motherboard interrupt” error in an ESX/ESXi host
- Cannot extend datastore through vCenter Server
- Collecting diagnostic information for VMware ESX/ESXi
- “state in doubt; requested fast path state update” error in ESXi
- Understanding VM snapshots in ESXi / ESX
- End of General Support for vSphere 5.0 and vSphere 5.1
- Unable to delete the virtual machine snapshots
- Recreating a missing virtual machine disk descriptor file
- Best practices for using snapshots in the vSphere environment
- Managing licenses on ESXi hosts using the vSphere Web Client
- Determining detailed build number information for VMware hosts
- After upgrading ESXi hosts to ESXi600-201706001 Hardware 3D graphics functioning fails
- Using the esxcli storage vmfs unmap command to reclaim VMFS deleted blocks on thin-provisioned LUNs
Read the entire article here, Top 20 ESXi articles for June 2017 – Support Insider
via the fine folks at VMware!
