Top 15 Veeam Backup & Replication Performance Optimizations
Rasmus Haslund, Veeam’s Principal Technologist, and Irina Lentsner, Cloud Systems Engineer, go over the top 15 easy tweaks that will have high impact on the performance on your Availability solution, in this VeeamON 2017 breakout session.
Learn more at: https://www.veeam.com/veeamon/free-sessions
This video is from the fine folks at Veeam
