Citrix Synergy kicks off this week and as Citrix gears up to promote their VDI-in-the-cloud story, we wholeheartedly say “we couldn’t agree more.” In theory that is… We believe the cloud is the most transformative technology that has come along in the last 20 years. And we believe so strongly that delivering virtual desktops and apps from the cloud is a wonderful solution that we’ve built a company around it; we are laser-focused on making customers successful with VDI. But all VDI cloud solutions are not created equal and you need to have all the answers to make the best solution choice for your organization.

Workspot has built a cloud-native, multi-tenant solution to deliver virtual desktops and applications from on-premises and the cloud. We built it from the ground-up just like Salesforce for CRM, Workday for HR, Netsuite for ERP, ServiceNow for IT Management. The solution was built with a modern, micro-services architecture similar to how Facebook and Twitter are built which allows it to scale to millions of users.

Unlike Workspot, Citrix Cloud is just good old-fashioned hosting. It is really important for you to drill down on the differences and what they mean for your implementation. Here are the 10 most important questions you need to ask Citrix about the Citrix Cloud.

Read the entire article here, Top 10 Questions You Must Ask About Citrix Cloud

via the fine folks at WorkSpot