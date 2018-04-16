Home Applications Top 10 Java Performance Problems

Top 10 Java Performance Problems

Java is one of the most popular technologies for application development. Tens of thousands of enterprise applications are powered by Java and millions of people use them daily. Java has been evolving over many decades and there are so many web frameworks, middleware, data access technologies and protocols built on Java. Compared to C, C++, and other languages where memory management is mostly done manually by the programmers, Java is self-regulating and manages memory (free-up and reclamation) on its own, automatically.

Despite this, performance problems can also occur in Java-based applications and when a problem happens, it can be business-impacting. In this blog, we will look at some popular problems that Java developers and administrators encounter and recommend some best practices to resolve and prevent them.

#1 Out-of-Memory Errors in the JVM

The dreaded java.lang.OutOfMemoryError is an indication that the application is attempting to add more data to the memory, but there is no additional room for it. Out-of-memory errors result in failures that the application cannot recover from and hence, must be avoided at all cost.

There can be many reasons why an out-of-memory error occurs:

Under-provisioned memory: First, the configured heap memory in the JVM may not be not sufficient for the application. The application may attempt to put more data into the heap, but there is no more room for it. Consider the case of an application attempting to read and store a 256 MB file in memory. The JVM needs to be configured with a heap size of at least 256 MB for this to work. While specifying adequate heap memory for the JVM is important, it is equally important to ensure that the other memory spaces used by the JVM also have sufficient memory. For instance, the Oracle JVM has multiple memory spaces:

  • Eden space for all objects initially
  • Survivor space for objects that have survived garbage collection
  • Tenured space for objects that have existed for some time in the survivor space
  • Code cache where memory is used for compilation and storage of native code
  • Permanent generation where class and method objects are stored

Each of these memory spaces has space usage limits that can be individually set. When any of these memory spaces is fully utilized, application errors will occur.

Spike in incoming traffic: Second, a spike in application load can trigger an out-of-memory exception. Consider a load balanced server cluster where each of the JVMs is configured to handle its normal load. When one of the nodes goes down, the other node will need to handle the additional workload. When the memory configured in the JVM in not sufficient to handle the increased workload, out-of-memory exceptions will occur.

Programming error: Third, a memory leak in the application can be caused by a programming error. The Java garbage collector is designed to reclaim the memory consumed by unused objects. But if a program keeps adding memory to the heap (e.g., a continuously growing hash table), an out-of-memory error is inevitable.

Helpful Troubleshooting Tips:

  • The Xmx setting of a JVM controls the maximum heap setting of the JVM. Make sure you have set this setting to be sufficiently high so that your application can handle the expected workload.
  • The limit for the individual memory spaces also must be tuned correctly.
  • Monitor JVM memory spaces and growth patterns continuously to proactively detect situations when there is a memory shortfall.
  • When excessive memory usage is detected, take a heap dump from the JVM, analyze the dump using a tool like the Eclipse Memory Analyzer and identify objects that are taking up an unusual amount of memory. Use this to fix code-level issues that may be causing memory leaks.
  • Fix code-level issues that cause unused objects to use up heap memory.

