Tools of Research: Machine Learning – #AWS Session Video

AWS offers a family of intelligent services that provide cloud-native machine learning and deep learning technologies to address a wide range of research needs. For domain specialists looking to add managed Artificial Intelligence (AI) services to their research, AWS brings natural language understanding (NLU) and automatic speech recognition (ASR) with Amazon Lex, visual search and image recognition with Amazon Rekognition, text-to-speech (TTS) with Amazon Polly, and supervised machine learning with Amazon Machine Learning. For more in-depth deep learning applications, the AWS Deep Learning AMI lets you run deep learning in the cloud, at any scale. Launch instances of the AMI, pre-installed with open source deep learning engines (Apache MXNet, TensorFlow, Caffe, Theano, Torch and Keras), to train sophisticated, custom AI models, experiment with new algorithms, and learn new deep learning skills and techniques; all backed by auto-scaling clusters of GPU-based instances. Whether you’re just getting started with AI or you’re a deep learning expert, this session will provide a meaningful overview of how to improve scale and efficiency with the AWS Cloud.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).