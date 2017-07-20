Home Videos Tools of Research: Machine Learning – #AWS Session Video

Tools of Research: Machine Learning – #AWS Session Video

0
  prev
0

AWS offers a family of intelligent services that provide cloud-native machine learning and deep learning technologies to address a wide range of research needs. For domain specialists looking to add managed Artificial Intelligence (AI) services to their research, AWS brings natural language understanding (NLU) and automatic speech recognition (ASR) with Amazon Lex, visual search and image recognition with Amazon Rekognition, text-to-speech (TTS) with Amazon Polly, and supervised machine learning with Amazon Machine Learning. For more in-depth deep learning applications, the AWS Deep Learning AMI lets you run deep learning in the cloud, at any scale. Launch instances of the AMI, pre-installed with open source deep learning engines (Apache MXNet, TensorFlow, Caffe, Theano, Torch and Keras), to train sophisticated, custom AI models, experiment with new algorithms, and learn new deep learning skills and techniques; all backed by auto-scaling clusters of GPU-based instances. Whether you’re just getting started with AI or you’re a deep learning expert, this session will provide a meaningful overview of how to improve scale and efficiency with the AWS Cloud.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Videos
Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services Launched in 2006, Amazon Web Services offers a robust, fully featured technology infrastructure platform in the cloud comprised of a broad set of compute, storage, database, analytics, application, and deployment services from data center locations in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore. More than a million customers, including fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and government agencies across 190 countries, rely on AWS services to innovate quickly, lower IT costs and scale applications globally.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. This administrator guide provides you with an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and shows you how to provision and maintain a WorkSpace, create users and groups with security credentials, and connect WorkSpaces with your cloud or on-premises directory. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully-managed service in […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        Maybe your business has outgrown its file server and you’re thinking of replacing it. Or perhaps your server is dated and not supporting your business like it should, so you’re considering moving to the cloud. It might be that you’re starting a new business and wondering if an in-house server is adequate or if you […]

        read more
        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498041283_maxresdefault.jpg

          Tools of Research: Machine Learning – #AWS Session Video

          AWS offers a family of intelligent services that provide cloud-native machine learning and deep learning technologies to address a wide range of research needs. For domain specialists looking to add managed Artificial Intelligence (AI) services to their research, AWS brings natural language understanding (NLU) and automatic speech recognition (ASR) with Amazon Lex, visual search and […]

          read more
          1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

          Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

          1500455462_hqdefault.jpg

          Google Cloud Video: Interview from Next ‘ 17 – Benefits of becoming a Google Certified Professional

          1500455710_maxresdefault.jpg

          Getting Started with Simplified Security Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video