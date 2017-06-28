Tools and Practices for Sizing, Planning and Maintaining Veeam Deployments

This VeeamON 2017 breakout session aimed at Veeam Certified Architects (VMCAs) and anyone interested in solution architecture presented the current standards and practices around Veeam deployment: Automated data gathering, informed decision making and sizing for Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam ONE and Veeam Management Pack.

