Tom Read, & Ian McCormack – Public Sector Summit 2017 Customer Keynote Video

Check out Tom Read, Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO), Ministry of Justice UK and Ian McCormack, Technical Director Applied Risk Management, National Center for Cyber Security at the 2017 AWS Public Sector Summit in Washington, DC share their modernization efforts and their paradigm shift from the perceived risk of moving to the cloud to recognizing a more secure infrastructure on AWS.

Learn more about AWS in the Public Sector at – http://amzn.to/2trpUjh.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).