Virtualization is no longer the new kid on the IT block; it’s a settled concept that’s here to stay. Gartner projected the worldwide x86 virtualization market to rise 5.7%, to $5.6 billion, in 2016.

However, despite the obvious popularity of virtualization, some segments of the IT world are beginning to show signs of a backlash. As new IT paradigms take hold, some IT departments are beginning to re-introduce more physical servers into their environments, or to switch to new paradigms such as Software-Defined Infrastructure (SDI) or Hyper-converged Integrated Systems (HCIS).

Even with the backlash and additional choices on offer, virtualization is a powerful and beneficial tool in an IT department’s arsenal. As a result, IT managers find themselves like Hamlet, wondering whether ‘tis more cost effective to endure the slings and arrows of physical servers or to virtualize against a sea of ever-growing infrastructure and ever-intensifying business demand.

Read the entire article here, To Virtualize or Not To Virtualize? That is the question.

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!