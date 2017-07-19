To Virtualize or Not To Virtualize? That is the question!
Virtualization is no longer the new kid on the IT block; it’s a settled concept that’s here to stay. Gartner projected the worldwide x86 virtualization market to rise 5.7%, to $5.6 billion, in 2016.
However, despite the obvious popularity of virtualization, some segments of the IT world are beginning to show signs of a backlash. As new IT paradigms take hold, some IT departments are beginning to re-introduce more physical servers into their environments, or to switch to new paradigms such as Software-Defined Infrastructure (SDI) or Hyper-converged Integrated Systems (HCIS).
Even with the backlash and additional choices on offer, virtualization is a powerful and beneficial tool in an IT department’s arsenal. As a result, IT managers find themselves like Hamlet, wondering whether ‘tis more cost effective to endure the slings and arrows of physical servers or to virtualize against a sea of ever-growing infrastructure and ever-intensifying business demand.
Read the entire article here, To Virtualize or Not To Virtualize? That is the question.
via the fine folks at Turbonomic!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide