I’m currently working on the first design project after becoming VCDX. And so it is a great opportunity to use my newly developed skills to design the world’s most awesome Digital Workspace. I might write some more around this project in the next coming months. The project involves basically the whole VMware Workspace ONE Suite and on top of that NSX Enterprise for Desktops and some other security-related solutions for AV integration and behaviour analysis. But one of the first phases in this project is the assessment of the current environment so we can get some insights for the new solution. Assessing a customer should be part of every design project that one does. Because building something based on assumptions could work, but wil eventually end up in a shit storm.

This post is dedicated to help you set up your assessment and will give you some insights in what to look for during the assessment. I did some great work with Liquidware Stratusphere FIT, so I will explain the assessment options based on this solution.

What to assess?

First things first. What should you assess? The consultancy answer would obviously be: It depends. And of course, it totally does. There are some questions you need to get answered before you can decide what to assess.

Read the entire article here, To assess or not to assess, is that even a question?

via the fine folks at Liquidware Labs