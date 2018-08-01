TMEdit for App-V – What and Why

Today I am pleased to announce the release of a new tool for your application wrangling arsenal – TMEdit.

Over the past 6 years, my AppV_Manage tool has become a standard part of App-V packaging at so many companies around the world, initially as a companion to aid in quickly testing, but then to aid in troubleshooting and diagnosis, and finally to analyze and propose automated fixes that could be applied as part of a second pass at sequencing. That workflow looked like this:

TMEdit is a tool to streamline that process, making both automated and manual changes to the package directly. The key parts of the analysis from AppV_Manage are included, but because we are no longer dependent on the sequencer to implement the fixes, we can also work around issues created by the way the sequencer works. It is a workflow that looks like this: