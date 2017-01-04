Tips for Creating a BYOD Policy!

With the growing convenience of tech and more and more millennials breaking into the workforce, companies have seen an increase of employees using their personal mobile devices to get things done. From tablets to smartphones, these devices provide instant and efficient communication and data sharing, which have helped to increase productivity while on the go and in office. The mobile workforce will only continue to grow and your organization’s Bring Your Own Device policy will need to grow along with it.

Building a BYOD PolicyCreating a BYOD policy is a task that requires the collaboration of different departments within a company – from management and on the field personnel, to IT, legal and risk management. Each of these departments will provide valuable input on the ways devices are used and how to ensure the privacy and security of your company, employees, and any party directly affected by the use of personal mobile devices for business or healthcare.

