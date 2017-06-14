Tips for buying hyper-converged systems

Hyper-converged infrastructure has become a commonly used term. But what is it? And is it necessary for your organisation?

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is a concept that is already somewhat tarnished.Many storage suppliers are touting systems as being hyper-converged, when they should just be described as converged.

Worse still, many suppliers in the storage and server business are using hyper-converged to describe approaches to both storage and combined server, storage and network platforms.

This means trying to make sense of what is being referred to can be problematic. For simplicity, hyper-converged systems can be described by two phrases.

First, a converged system brings together all the hardware and software required for a single task – in the case of storage suppliers, this is the storage and management of data. As such, a converged storage appliance may still have a server chip in it, memory, network ports and storage systems, but you would not be able (nor would you want) to install and run, say, Microsoft Exchange on it.

