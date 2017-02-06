Tips and Tricks: Using OpBot to Monitor Virtual Machines
Right after we pointed out some great OpBot blog posts, Google alerted us regarding an OpBot real life experience from Brendan Ellis Allen.
Brendan wrote a very nice article about our OpBot product and pointed out some very important topics. Thank you very much Brendan!
“Our system ops team has been using Slack basically to communicate via chat, with several channels to track various projects, into which we upload commonly-called-upon files. However, many apps can be integrated with Slack to do useful (or in some cases not-particularly-useful) things.”
Here is the article from Brendan:
“I’m always looking for ways to automate sysadmin chores. That led me to explore ways to extend Slack to help us monitor virtual machines in our company’s operations center. This one works for anyone using Slack who also administrates or monitors a VMware vSphere environment — and it works in a VMware data center or in VMware cloud settings.
Read the entire article here, Tips and Tricks: Using OpBot to Monitor Virtual Machines
via the fine folks at opvizor.
