Tips and Tricks: Using AdminStudio to Determine Readiness for Windows 10 Migration by Group
A customer that is working on rolling out Windows 10 across their organization this year posed a couple of questions about reporting. They were looking to understand which groups were ready for migration and which groups had apps that required further remediation before going live with Windows 10.
Question: Is there a way to have report center display info for ‘actual applications’ as opposed to all the components. Customer tested around 130 applications but in the pie chart there were over 900 components tested and it doesn’t actually represent an accurate percentage of the apps.
This is the view when selected the overall group in test center, it nicely shows all the apps and their consolidated test result.
However in the report center view it reports on all the app components:
Read the entire article here, Tips and Tricks: Using AdminStudio to Determine Readiness for Windows 10 Migration by Group
via the fine folks at Flexera Software
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper