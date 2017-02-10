A customer that is working on rolling out Windows 10 across their organization this year posed a couple of questions about reporting. They were looking to understand which groups were ready for migration and which groups had apps that required further remediation before going live with Windows 10.

Question: Is there a way to have report center display info for ‘actual applications’ as opposed to all the components. Customer tested around 130 applications but in the pie chart there were over 900 components tested and it doesn’t actually represent an accurate percentage of the apps.

This is the view when selected the overall group in test center, it nicely shows all the apps and their consolidated test result.

However in the report center view it reports on all the app components:

Read the entire article here, Tips and Tricks: Using AdminStudio to Determine Readiness for Windows 10 Migration by Group

via the fine folks at Flexera Software