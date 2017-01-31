Tips and Tricks for Making VM Migration More Secure
A challenge for any cloud installation is the constant tradeoff of availability versus security. In general, the more fluid your cloud system (i.e., making virtualized resources available on demand more quickly and easily), the more your system becomes open to certain cyberattacks. This tradeoff is perhaps most acute during active virtual machine (VM) migration, when a VM is moved from one physical host to another transparently, without disruption of the VM’s operations. Live virtual machine migration is a crucial operation in the day-to-day management of modern cloud environment.Linux.com recently published an article from John Shackleton of Adventium Labs that focuses on how to recognize and avoid common attacks with VM migration. Read the full article here.
via the fine folks at Xen.org.
