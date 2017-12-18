Tipping IT past the all-flash inflection point with hyperconvergence

For decades, traditional storage (or disk storage) worked well for IT teams, giving them the high capacity they needed. But, as data storage space becomes more important every year, capacity alone is no longer enough. IT teams often face high latency issues and drive failures with the traditional storage solutions – as seen by the high number of articles available offering advice for overcoming and anticipating such failures.

Businesses today need IT to ensure high performance for their applications and easy access to important data, which is why flash is in demand and disrupting the industry status quo. In 2016, IDC noted that the flash-based storage market was on the rise, and vendors have been actively building up their integrated, hybrid, and all-flash system portfolios over the past year.

One foreseeable outcome of this portfolio growth is a coupling of highly efficient technologies in order to achieve the highest possible levels of efficiency. As a result, it’s not surprising to discover some hyperconverged platforms are being integrated with flash storage. Hyperconverged infrastructure and flash storage have been developed side by side for years to accomplish the same goals without intersecting. Now industry experts expect that the combination of these technologies in one platform will soon become a preferred approach for on-premises IT.

Much like flash storage, advanced hyperconverged architectures address many modern business problems. The most sophisticated infrastructures are designed to improve performance, scalability, and data availability while reducing input/output operations (IOPS) that once made traditional storage challenging. In these instances, hyperconverged infrastructure and flash storage enhance each other’s capabilities, making them well suited for a combined solution.

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.