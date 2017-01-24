Time to upgrade your infrastructure? Weighing the costs of traditional vs. hyperconverged
Upgrade envy – from new phones to new cars, we love the latest technology. Yet how do we know when it’s the right time to upgrade? Common sense tells us that when the cost of maintenance begins to outweigh the cost of the upgrade, it’s wise to start looking.
Many businesses are evaluating hyperconverged infrastructure in an attempt to rein in escalating maintenance costs and increased complexity in their data centers. But how do you know if you should make the switch?
The not-so-hidden costs of traditional IT
The first thing to calculate is your current maintenance costs. Keep in mind that mid-sized businesses and many enterprises’ remote offices are filled with legacy IT systems that were never designed for agility. These systems are often too complex and too hard to maintain, creating data silos and management silos that lead to VM sprawl and islands of IT.
Read the entire article here, Time to upgrade your infrastructure? Weighing the costs of traditional vs. hyperconverged
via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.
Share this:
