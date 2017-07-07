It has been over five years since the release of Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization 3.0. In just under 3 months (September 30) it will hit the end of it’s support lifecycle, and we will retire the 3.x version. At that same time, Red Hat Virtualization 4.0 will have been out for 13 months, and 4.1 for 5 months.If you have not yet started the upgrade plan and process from version 3 to version 4, now is the time.

To be clear, on October 1 2017, the only supported version of Red Hat Virtualization will be versions 4.0 and 4.1. We want this to be as smooth of a transition as possible. As such, there are several resources available to assist with the upgrade process:

RHEV Upgrade Helper – This is a workflow based tool. After logging into the customer portal, simply follow the questions about your particular deployment of Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization. These particulars include items like version, whether or not you used RHEL hosts or RHEV-H, whether or not you use Hosted Engine, etc. In turn, it will provide you with articles, known issues, and a recommended list of steps to follow for your upgrade

Official Documentation – Do not overlook the official upgrade documentation. Chapter 3 of the 4.0 upgrade guide specifically covers the details of upgrading from RHEV 3.x to 4.0. Read through the documentation before and during the upgrade process.

Read the entire article here, Time to Upgrade to Red Hat Virtualization 4 – Red Hat Enterprise Linux Blog

via the fine folks at Red Hat.