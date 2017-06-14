Tim Crawford on Digital Transformation

I recently had the opportunity to talk with Tim Crawford, CIO Strategic Advisor AVOA. Tim is one of my panelists for the session, Buy Less Nutanix. Run More Apps at Nutanix.NEXT in Washington D.C. later this month. I’ve known Tim for over 25 years and have watched his industry influence and recognition steadily climb as his perspective and advice becomes increasingly sought after by organizations across the globe.

SK: How involved should IT be involved in the charge to digital transformation?

Digital transformation is a bit of a misnomer. What organizations should really care about is business transformation, or more specifically, business transformation enabled by technology. It’s important that IT organizations don’t purchase technology for technology’s sake. IT needs to learn how the company runs the business and how technology enables that capability. If the CIO has a conversation with the CEO about digital transformation, the CEO is likely to ask, “What does it do for the customer? For our business efficiency?” On the other hand, if the CIO talks about business transformation using technology as an enabler, the CEO is able to connect the dots between current state and future state.

via Steve Kaplan at ByTheBell.com