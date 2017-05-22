Three Reasons Gartner Thinks VDI and DaaS User Experience Matters

Gartner Analysts Nathan Hill and Michael Silver recently published a research note titled “Define and Prioritize the User Experience to Succeed with VDI and DaaS.” The article is aimed at someone preparing to adopt or refresh a remote desktop solution, and calls out some critical learnings that I’ve also noticed in the years I’ve been in the industry:

Delivering a user experience that’s as good as or better than an employee’s current PC experience is the most important critical success factor when adopting a virtual desktop infrastructure or desktop as a service

Address users’ non-session-based usage requirements to ensure that they’re aligned with business and IT goals – don’t reduce the quality of the UX to save on costs

Through 2020, more than 80% of organizations that don’t prioritize the user experience (UX) in the planning phase will fail to meet their virtual desktop infrastructure/desktop as a service (VDI/DaaS) deployment goals.

VDI UX: get it right the first timeIf you wanted to pick a single aspect of a VDI or Destop as a Service project that is most likely to bring success or failure, it’s nailing the user experience. I’ve said the same thing in dozens of conference presentations and customer meetings – if it’s not as good as their PC, users won’t want to use their new VDI.

via the fine folks at LoginVSI