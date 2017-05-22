Home Three Reasons Gartner Thinks VDI and DaaS User Experience Matters

Three Reasons Gartner Thinks VDI and DaaS User Experience Matters

0
Three Reasons Gartner Thinks VDI and DaaS User Experience Matters
0

Gartner Analysts Nathan Hill and Michael Silver recently published a research note titled “Define and Prioritize the User Experience to Succeed with VDI and DaaS.” The article is aimed at someone preparing to adopt or refresh a remote desktop solution, and calls out some critical learnings that I’ve also noticed in the years I’ve been in the industry:

  • Delivering a user experience that’s as good as or better than an employee’s current PC experience is the most important critical success factor when adopting a virtual desktop infrastructure or desktop as a service
  • Address users’ non-session-based usage requirements to ensure that they’re aligned with business and IT goals – don’t reduce the quality of the UX to save on costs
  • Through 2020, more than 80% of organizations that don’t prioritize the user experience (UX) in the planning phase will fail to meet their virtual desktop infrastructure/desktop as a service (VDI/DaaS) deployment goals.

VDI UX: get it right the first timeIf you wanted to pick a single aspect of a VDI or Destop as a Service project that is most likely to bring success or failure, it’s nailing the user experience. I’ve said the same thing in dozens of conference presentations and customer meetings – if it’s not as good as their PC, users won’t want to use their new VDI.

Read the entire article here, Three Reasons Gartner Thinks VDI and DaaS User Experience Matters

via the fine folks at LoginVSI

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Login VSI
Login VSI Login VSI is a young and energetic international software company focused on helping both end-users and vendors of virtual desktop infrastructures to design, build, implement and protect the best performing hosted desktop infrastructures possible.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495167285_hqdefault.jpg

          The Truth Is Flexera is Reimagining the Way Software is Bought, Sold, Managed, and Secured

          Flexera helps organizations meet the challenges of a dysfunctional software supply chain where licensing is highly complex and software contains security vulnerabilities. Our software asset management, vulnerability management and composition analysis solutions allow IT Operations, IT Security, Development and Procurement teams to work together to reduce software and cloud services costs, maintain license compliance and […]

          read more
          1495261211_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Announcing NVIDIA DGX Systems

          1495259813_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Memorial Healthcare Protects Patient Data with a Secure Digital Clinical Workspace

          1495261099_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Applying Deep Learning To Detect Any Cyber-Threat

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video