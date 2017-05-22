Three Reasons Gartner Thinks VDI and DaaS User Experience Matters
Gartner Analysts Nathan Hill and Michael Silver recently published a research note titled “Define and Prioritize the User Experience to Succeed with VDI and DaaS.” The article is aimed at someone preparing to adopt or refresh a remote desktop solution, and calls out some critical learnings that I’ve also noticed in the years I’ve been in the industry:
- Delivering a user experience that’s as good as or better than an employee’s current PC experience is the most important critical success factor when adopting a virtual desktop infrastructure or desktop as a service
- Address users’ non-session-based usage requirements to ensure that they’re aligned with business and IT goals – don’t reduce the quality of the UX to save on costs
- Through 2020, more than 80% of organizations that don’t prioritize the user experience (UX) in the planning phase will fail to meet their virtual desktop infrastructure/desktop as a service (VDI/DaaS) deployment goals.
VDI UX: get it right the first timeIf you wanted to pick a single aspect of a VDI or Destop as a Service project that is most likely to bring success or failure, it’s nailing the user experience. I’ve said the same thing in dozens of conference presentations and customer meetings – if it’s not as good as their PC, users won’t want to use their new VDI.
Read the entire article here, Three Reasons Gartner Thinks VDI and DaaS User Experience Matters
via the fine folks at LoginVSI
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications