Disasters come in many forms. There are the things you think about when you hear words like earthquakes, floods, and other natural events. There are man-made disasters, like power outages and electrical fires. For IT professionals, there are malware and ransomware disasters happening every day.

Obviously, no company wants to deal with any of these scenarios. Unfortunately, not wanting to deal with it, doesn’t mean it won’t happen. With the sheer number of threats seeming to grow by the day, having a comprehensive disaster recovery and backup solution in place has never been more important.

One solution that has been gaining steam recently is disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS). It can provide significant benefits when it comes to cost and performance compared to traditional solutions. On top of that, it is better equipped to make sure your company recovers quickly and completely in case of an outage. However, it still presents its share of challenges.

Read the entire article here, Three Considerations on the Road to DRaaS

Via the fine folks at ClearSky Data.