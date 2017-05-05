Ivanti employees were recently alerted by Michael Lloyd, security engineer, that a scam email had surfaced and was spreading quickly. It resembles a very convincing Google Docs invitation, and may even come from someone you know. Here’s a screenshot:

Google Docs scam

If you click “Open in Docs,” you will be asked to allow more access to your Gmail account (which Google Docs would not do). Then it spams everyone in your contacts with the same Google Docs link. Those contacts will email their contacts, and on it goes.

“I recommend a healthy level of paranoia and to activate Google 2-Step Verification,” says Ivanti security expert Chris Goettl.

At Ivanti, we’re encouraging employees who receive this email to send it to [email protected] and then delete it. The biggest red flag to watch out for is the [email protected] the “To:” address. However, it might be best to avoid clicking any weird-looking Google Docs link for the time being.

Read the entire article here, This week in cyber threats: A suspicious Google Docs email and Intel’s VPro vulnerability

via the fine folks at Ivanti.