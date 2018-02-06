ThinPrint, IGEL and Citrix: Three Partners. One Superb Printing Security Solution!

Visited your healthcare provider lately? No doubt, even in our online data-centric world, you were given paperwork, or your provider referred to a physical folder. Unencrypted print data abounds in the multi-location universe of healthcare professionals, road warriors, and executives – all of whom inevitably wind up printing data containing proprietary or sensitive information, using printers and servers without security protection.

To answer this challenge, IGEL and Citrix are teaming up with ThinPrint to provide – in a bundled solution – a way for your customers to securely print from any location, without restricting user productivity.

Here are a few key benefits for your customers:

IGEL OS-powered endpoints come with both the ThinPrint agent and Citrix Receiver preinstalled, providing plug-and-play, out-of-the-box convenience for customers deploying this bundled solution.

Your IGEL customers will now be able to easily deploy ThinPrint, the fastest and most secure print management solution available, providing a significant increase in the efficiency, security and flexibility in all environments. ThinPrint was the first provider chosen as a Citrix Ready print solution, and has been selected as the printing partner in more than 12,000 Citrix customer projects.

Citrix VDI boosts user productivity and flexibility, further enhanced by joining with IGEL and ThinPrint to improve print management in virtual environments, without adding restrictive steps.

